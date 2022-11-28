Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHD opened at $78.89 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

