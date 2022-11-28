Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $150.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

