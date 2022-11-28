Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,558,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 67,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $79.03 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

