7,627 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
NYSE COP opened at $123.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.