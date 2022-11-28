7,627 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

NYSE COP opened at $123.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

