The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $233.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

