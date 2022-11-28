Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,293 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:EOG opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

