Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $220.05 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

