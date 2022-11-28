Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

