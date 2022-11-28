Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $319,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $855.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $772.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $858.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

