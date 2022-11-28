Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $348,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.