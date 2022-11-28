BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,936 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

