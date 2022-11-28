Elgethun Capital Management Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 2.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.44. 6,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

