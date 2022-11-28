BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 19,675 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $345.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.