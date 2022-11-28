Cadence Bank Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CAT opened at $232.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

