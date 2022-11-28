Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,618. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

