Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.95. 9,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.