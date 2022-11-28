Cadence Bank Sells 687 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cadence Bank reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of IPG opened at $34.32 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

