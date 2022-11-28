Natixis Buys 291,260 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291,260 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 139.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.09. 42,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

