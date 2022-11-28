Baupost Group LLC MA Has $326.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,724,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,868,000 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 4.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.21% of Intel worth $326,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $29.12. 181,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,295,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

