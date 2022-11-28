Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,730 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

