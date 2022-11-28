Seeyond Acquires 44 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $1,984.63 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,816.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

