CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,671,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $751,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,395,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 205,733 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CME opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

