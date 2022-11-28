Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,763,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $755,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $266.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

