Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $57.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,576 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $57,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

C stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

