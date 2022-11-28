Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $62,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

