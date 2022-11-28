Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 488 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $55,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,423.80.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,562.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,575.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,338.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2,200.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

