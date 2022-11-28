Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $49,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.