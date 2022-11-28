Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of 3M worth $50,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of 3M by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,433,000 after buying an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of 3M by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 20.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in 3M by 198.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.04 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

