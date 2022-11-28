Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,877 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $67,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.