Natixis Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6,370.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,467 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Workday were worth $61,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Workday by 24.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 15,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Workday by 2,450.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Workday by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 12,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Workday by 3.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.48.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $147.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.58. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

