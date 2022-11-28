Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $989,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $207,038,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

DE opened at $441.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.94 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

