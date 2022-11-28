Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106,711 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Cigna worth $63,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $325.82 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

