Northern Trust Corp Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,552,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 347,188 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,046,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in American Express by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in American Express by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

