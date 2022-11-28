Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $625,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.03 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

