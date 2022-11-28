Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of General Mills worth $578,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $244,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 27.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

General Mills stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $83.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

