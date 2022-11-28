LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,746 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $88,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $213.33 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.72. The company has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.