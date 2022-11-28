Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Chubb worth $874,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.73.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $216.28 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Chubb



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

