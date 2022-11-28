Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $12.82 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 121,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Hess stock opened at $144.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

