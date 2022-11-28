Northern Trust Corp Has $622.12 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Dollar General worth $622,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $256.77 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

