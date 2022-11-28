LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,072 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $85,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.60.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $441.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.86. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

