Natixis Sells 152,728 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152,728 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $32,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,483,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %
IFF stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.