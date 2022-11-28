Natixis Sells 515,745 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515,745 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.44.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $355.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

