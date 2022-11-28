Natixis Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

