Credit Suisse AG Purchases 611,230 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $73,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $48.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

