Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 188,716 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $71,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 117.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 345.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

FIS stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

