Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 8,110 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $187.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

