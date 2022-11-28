Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 294,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in TJX Companies by 13,241.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 90,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,513 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of TJX stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.