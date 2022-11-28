Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $389.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.