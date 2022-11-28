Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $740,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $228.68 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

