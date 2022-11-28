Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,158,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZING stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.